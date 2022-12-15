Bluebeam
Data security in construction
Industry experts gathered to discuss data security in construction and how to achieve it, at a recent roundtable hosted by Building and Bluebeam
Using tech to drive a more sustainable building industry
With organisations moving to reduce their environmental impacts in the wake of rapidly rising costs and increasing climate related events, technology holds the key
Time to drive the tech revolution in infrastructure
Bluebeam regional director James Chambers on technology in infrastructure
Construction’s next steps to net zero
Delivering net zero buildings is construction’s next big challenge. Building, together with Bluebeam, invited a range of industry experts to discuss what kind of practical approaches can best make this happen, such as in measuring carbon and imposing accountability
Covid and digital transformation
The push for widespread digital adoption had reached something of a plateau, when suddenly the pandemic ruled out the luxury of leisurely change. At a roundtable hosted by Bluebeam, professionals from across the industry discussed the recent changes – and what happens next
Roundtable: Sell the benefits
Convincing clients to use digital technology and implementing new ways of working can be complex — so how should we digitalise?
Remaking London’s Skyline: Ballymore uses digital building solutions on Wardian London
Irish developer Ballymore Group is building two towers near London’s Canary Wharf featuring wraparound balconies that create a vertical sky garden
Roundtable: digitally inclined
Technology has yet to fully filter through to many parts of the construction process. Debika Ray reports on a roundtable by Bluebeam discussing how to motivate companies to digitalise