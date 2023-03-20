Join our inaugural conference in Westminster for updates on progress so far and to help shape the Commission’s work

Early findings from the Building the Future Commission will be unveiled at a special conference in September.

Building’s year-long project to improve the built environment will host a conference in Westminster on 27 September.

Attendees will hear from leading figures across the construction industry and find out more about the work of the commission.

There will also be opportunities to network, while in the evening we will also be hosting a joint Building Awards and Architect of the Year awards shortlisting party attended by more than 350 industry professionals.

The Building the Future Commission is a 12-month project looking at radical and challenging ideas that could help transform the built environment.

The campaign aims to tap into innovative ideas, amplify them and be an agent for change.

