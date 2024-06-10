Firms given until end of the week to get their entries in

The deadline for the 2024 Building Awards has been extended.

Firms have been given an additional week to get their entries in, with the final deadline now 5pm, 14 June.

The week-long extension, which was decided on after many requests from firms keen to get their entries in, but also gives companies an opportunity to start an entry even if they are yet to register.

>> Why they won: A closer look at all the Building Awards 2023 winning entries

>> 2023 Building Awards winners

>> In pictures: Building Awards 2023

There are 21 categories to enter, including the expanded MMC Award, which was previously named the Offsite Project of the Year.

This year it has been expanded to recognise outstanding achievement across a range of innovations that provide alternatives to traditional methods of construction and have the potential to deliver significant improvements in productivity.

Please contact buildingawards@assemblemediagroup.co.uk with any queries.

This year’s event will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.

The full list of categories is: