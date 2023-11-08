Relive last night’s awards with pictures from the event

Guests pose for pictures at last night's event

More than 1,100 people were in attendance

Guests enjoy themselves before the awards begin

Guests at the pre-awards drinks reception

The event was held at the Grosvenor House hotel

An after-show event was held for late-night party goers

Guests were treated to songs from the London Gospel Community Choir

The editorial director of Building publisher Assemble Media Group, Chloe McCulloch, introducing the event

Comedian and actor Rob Brydon was last night's host

The Battersea Power Station Phase 2 scheme won Building Magazine's Project of the Year award

Plan A Consultants won the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff) award

Services Design Solutions picked up the Delivering Social Value Award

Mace's Battersea Power Station Phase 2 team pick up their prize for Building Magazine's Project of the Year award

The Net Zero award was won by ISG for the Entopia building

CPC Project Services won the Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over) award

The Refurbishment Project of the Year was won by Hall McKnight for the Quadrangle Building, King's College London

Mace chief executive and chairman Mark Reynolds was named CEO of the Year

Mark Reynolds marked his award with a rallying cry for firms to back initiatives such as tackling building safety and skills shortages and making the industry more diverse

All the night's winners pose for a picture with their awards

More than 1,100 guests packed into the Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane for the 2023 Building Awards.

Major winners include Mace for Contractor of the Year, CPC for consultant of the Year (over 100 staff) and Battersea Power Station Phase 2 for Building’s Project of the Year.

The event was hosted by actor and comedian Rob Brydon who introduced the final award of the night – CEO of the Year which went to Mace chief executive and chairman Mark Reynolds.

In his speech, Reynolds highlighted the work of the Construction Leadership Council which he co-chairs, and issued a rallying cry to industry to back the organisation’s initiatives tackling carbon in construction, building safety and the skills shortages.

He also earned applause for telling the audience that construction doesn’t work for government, “they work for us”.

You can scroll through a selection of pictures from last night’s event above and find details of all the winners here.

All pictures by Steve Pope

