Relive last night’s awards with pictures from the event
More than 1,100 guests packed into the Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane for the 2023 Building Awards.
Major winners include Mace for Contractor of the Year, CPC for consultant of the Year (over 100 staff) and Battersea Power Station Phase 2 for Building’s Project of the Year.
The event was hosted by actor and comedian Rob Brydon who introduced the final award of the night – CEO of the Year which went to Mace chief executive and chairman Mark Reynolds.
In his speech, Reynolds highlighted the work of the Construction Leadership Council which he co-chairs, and issued a rallying cry to industry to back the organisation’s initiatives tackling carbon in construction, building safety and the skills shortages.
He also earned applause for telling the audience that construction doesn’t work for government, “they work for us”.
You can scroll through a selection of pictures from last night’s event above and find details of all the winners here.
All pictures by Steve Pope
