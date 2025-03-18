Firms have until 30 May to get their entries in
Entries are now open for the 2025 Building Awards.
This year’s event will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 4 November.
This year’s 20 awards are open to more firms than ever before, and recognise both business and project excellence.
Last year’s winners included CPC Project Services, Mace, RLB and Reds10, while UCL Marshgate won Building Magazine Project of the Year and Dan Labbad claimed the CEO of the Year category.
The deadline for all categories is 30 May. The full list is:
- Architectural Practice of the Year
- Building Good Employers Guide Award
- Building Magazine Project of the Year
- Construction Client of the Year
- Construction Consultant / Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over)
- Construction Consultant / Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff)
- Contractor of the Year (up to £500m)
- Delivering Social Value Award
- Digital Excellence Award
- Engineering Consultant of the Year
- Housebuilder & Housing Developer of the Year
- Housing Project of the Year - In partnership with The Housing Forum
- Major Contractor of the Year (over £500m) - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
- Manufacturer of the Year
- MMC Project of the Year
- Net Zero Award - In partnership with UKGBC
- Retrofit Project of the Year
- Small Project of the Year (up to £5m)
- Specialist Contractor of the Year
- CEO of the Year (by nomination only - not open to entries) - Sponsored by DGP
