Firms have until 30 May to get their entries in

Entries are now open for the 2025 Building Awards.

This year’s event will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 4 November.

This year’s 20 awards are open to more firms than ever before, and recognise both business and project excellence.

Last year’s winners included CPC Project Services, Mace, RLB and Reds10, while UCL Marshgate won Building Magazine Project of the Year and Dan Labbad claimed the CEO of the Year category.

The deadline for all categories is 30 May. The full list is: