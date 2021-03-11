Francis Ho

Francis Ho is a partner at City of London law firm Penningtons Manches LLP. He has substantial experience in major projects both in the UK and overseas and regularly advises on PPPs, hospitals, sports stadiums, universities, skyscrapers, power projects and infrastructure using a wide range of procurement strategies. He has particular experience in sustainable development and renewable energy. Francis is a seasoned public speaker and co-authored the CIOB Time and Cost Management Contract 2015, as well as its original edition. In his leisure time, he enjoys running, cricket and a good novel.