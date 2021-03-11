Francis Ho
Francis Ho is a partner at City of London law firm Penningtons Manches LLP. He has substantial experience in major projects both in the UK and overseas and regularly advises on PPPs, hospitals, sports stadiums, universities, skyscrapers, power projects and infrastructure using a wide range of procurement strategies. He has particular experience in sustainable development and renewable energy. Francis is a seasoned public speaker and co-authored the CIOB Time and Cost Management Contract 2015, as well as its original edition. In his leisure time, he enjoys running, cricket and a good novel.
- Comment
Calling the shots – what the law says about vaccination and employment
How far can construction employers go in urging covid-19 vaccination upon their staff, asks Francis Ho
- Comment
Legal tips on drafting contracts in a pandemic
Covid-19 has already transformed operating procedures on site, but how we draw up and sign contracts must also adapt
- Comment
Laser pointers: Collateral warranties and construction projects
Is it possible for a party to provide a collateral warranty without realising it, asks Francis Ho
- Comment
Cracking the code: Dealing with defective housing
Francis Ho discusses the government’s proposals to improve redress for buyers of new homes
- Comment
The CIOB’s project programming protocol is good news
Too often, project schedules just aren’t fit for purpose – so this initiative on standard programming benchmarks is welcome
- Comment
A friendly warning: free advice can prove costly
Francis Ho recites a cautionary tale of how offering free services to friends can land a professional in very hot – and expensive – water
- Comment
Slavery – construction needs to clean up its act
Current modern slavery laws fail to do enough to interrogate supply chain details, writes Francis Ho
- Comment
Legal: Full time
A recent case in the High Court puts limitation periods under collateral warranties on the spot
- Comment
Legal: Second time's a charm
Francis Ho concludes that the new edition of the CIC’s BIM Protocol effectively addresses the main concerns about its predecessor
- Comment
Legal - for fools rush in...
While the Carillion disaster highlights the need for action on retentions, says Francis Ho, we must not rush into legislation
- Comment
Legal blog: A false sense of security
Francis Ho warns that legislation permitting the assignment of payment rights could do more harm than good
- Comment
Taking the fifth
This year’s FIDIC White Book shows worthy progress. Here is a look at the latest iteration of the client/consultant model services agreement
- Comment
Taken on trust
Cash is king and nowhere is this truer than construction. Contractors should take steps to guarantee payment or be prepared to face the consequences
- Features
Interview: Richard Saxon
Richard Saxon, chair of the Joint Contracts Tribunal, speaks to Building legal columnist Francis Ho about new kinds of contracts, the competition, and where he thinks the industry is heading
- Comment
Contracts: A frame of mind
Francis Ho reviews a new framework contract with a greater focus on alliancing and partnering
- Comment
Subcontractor discounts: An offer you should refuse?
Who should benefit from subcontractor discounts? Or are they past their sell-by date?
- Comment
Insurance: Blown out of the water
Do all-risks policies permit contractors to avoid liability for insured losses? A recent Court of Session case suggests not
- Comment
Caught in a bind
Our columnist examines a homeowners’ dispute where an adjudicator’s decision was held to be finally binding – that is what they asked for
- Comment
Adjudication: Collateral damage
Francis Ho considers a world where parties can adjudicate under collateral warranties and asks what can be done to put the genie back in the bottle
- Comment
RIBA: High noon or the wild bunch?
For short works contracts, there’s a new sheriff in town called RIBA - plain talking, bold and ambitious. But is it going to be able to outgun the competition?