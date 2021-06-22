Lindy Patterson
Lindy Patterson QC heads up a team of construction and energy dispute lawyers.
She acts as arbitrator and adjudicator as well as dispute board chair in both international and domestic contracts. She is a partner in the law firm Dundas & Wilson, and became one of few solicitor advocate QCs in 2010.
Contract terms: the eiusdem generis rule
Lindy Patterson explains a key principle of contract interpretation, based on a presumption against the use of surplus words
NEC4 revisions on liquidated damages and payment provisions
NEC4 contract terms have been altered in the light of two recent court judgments
What will the insolvency bill mean for construction contracts?
The bill aims to help firms hit by the pandemic but will permanently change how contracts work
What to do if coronavirus means your project gets shut down
As site shutdowns loom amid coronavirus measures, what is the legal position for those whose project never restarts?
Payments in construction: Find every milestone
When setting out staged payments in terms of milestones rather than value, take good care with the wording
Construction contracts: Maintaining good relations
What does it mean if a contract is classified as a relational contract? And how does this relate to a duty of good faith?
Conditions precedent in building contracts
What are conditions precedent meant to require from a contractor in a claim for extra time or money?
What constitutes practical completion
Lindy Patterson examines the conclusions of an appeal court ruling between Mears and Costplan
Can irremediable defects prevent practical completion?
Lindy Patterson reviews the lessons of a recent case
Legal: a matter of principle
Lindy Patterson on how even if the employer is partly responsible for a delay in completion, the contractor may be liable for liquidated damages
Legal: Counting the cost of change
Lindy Patterson looks at how valuing compensation events under NEC is affected by a retrospective change in scope
Very much obliged
Even without design responsibility, a contractor has an implied duty to warn the employer of possible problems in a design
Legal: rectify now, argue later
Is a contractor obliged to rectify a defect when instructed, even if it disputes responsibility for that defect?
All change in the FIDIC forms
Seventeen years after the FIDIC forms first arrived, a second edition has been issued. The new Red, Silver and Yellow books focus on greater clarity in parties’ obligations and avoiding/resolving disputes as the contract proceeds
Who pays, if the form doesn’t say?
Ahead of next month’s new FIDIC release, Lindy Patterson considers how risk allocation varies between FIDIC and NEC standard forms
Over to you … No, over to you …
We now know Hinkley Point C will be hugely over budget, is likely to be late, and that the contractor will have to bear the costs. But on other projects the allocation of risk is an area of fierce debate
More words, fewer claims?
FIDIC will launch a second edition of its Yellow Book later this year. This longer contract looks to resolve some of the issues encountered by those using its predecessor
Dispute boards and the Rio Olympics
Dispute boards are gaining ground internationally – most recently in the Rio Olympics
SCL Delay and Disruption Protocol: Take two
Fourteen years after the Society of Construction Law published its first Delay and Disruption Protocol there’s a draft second edition. So what’s changed since 2002?
Contracts: Contra movement
In this case from the oil and gas industry, a contractor tries to recover costs for its own negligence