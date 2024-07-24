A fit-out firm working on the Whiteleys scheme in west London has filed a court notice to appoint administrators.

Beck Interiors made the application yesterday after weeks of rumours it was on the brink of going under.

The firm started in 1994 as a joinery firm and specialises in high-end work. It is based in Chessington, Surrey, having first set up in Guildford.

Its jobs have included the Cadogan hotel in Chelsea, the National Museum of Scotland and the Hippodrome casino in London’s West End.

The firm’s Whiteleys scheme for developer Finchatton involves fitting out the UK’s first Six Senses hotel – a luxury resort brand set up in Thailand 30 years ago – which includes more than 100 rooms as well as restaurant, bar and a spa.

Rumours about payment problems surfaced in June with one source saying at the time: “They can’t pay staff on Whiteleys and people are walking off site.”

In its last set of results, signed off last September, Beck Interiors more than doubled pre-tax profit to £7.2m in the year to December 2022 on turnover up 62% to £139m. It had a cash balance of close to £20m and said that its future turnover was expected to be around £150m.

As well as the UK, the firm also works overseas in the Middle East and Asia.