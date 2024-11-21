£32m project could be up and running by 2027

Transport for Greater Manchester has lodged a £32m proposal for a new railway station with Wigan council.

If green-lit, the transport hub in Golborne, five miles south of Wigan, would be the region’s first new station in over two decades, connecting the town to the rail network after more than 60 years.

The plans feature two platforms with step-free access, footbridges, and lifts, as well as an updated town centre carpark and new walking and cycling links.

Aecom and SLC Rail were brought on board to develop the project, producing the Outline Business Case (OBC) last April. The pair are expected to deliver a Full Business Case to government next year.

The proposed scheme would be on the West Coast Main Line, close to the site of the previous Golborne Station, which shut in 1961.

Pending local authority and government approval, work could begin in 2026 to open the station in 2027.