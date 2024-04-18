Proposal will include 22-storey block along with office and residential space

Plans by AHMM to build a mixed-use scheme in east London including a 22-storey apart-hotel have gone in to Hackney council.

Developer General Projects is behind the proposal in Shoreditch which will also include an eight-storey CLT office building and a four-storey residential block.

In all, the development will feature 232 apart-hotel studios, 70,000 sq ft of offices, a dozen residential apartments and 5,000 sq ft of retail space.

The existing site is bordered by Great Eastern Street, Tabernacle Street and Singer Street and includes buildings which General said are in a state of disrepair as well as vacant land.

Others working on the deal include M&E consultant Atelier Ten, QS Quartz Project Services, principal designer Sweco and structural engineer Elliott Wood.

The scheme is close to Squire & Partners’ Art’otel Hoxton which has been built by JRL on the corner of Rivington Street and Great Eastern Street. The scheme is due to open next week.