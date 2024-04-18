Proposal will include 22-storey block along with office and residential space

Plans by AHMM to build a mixed-use scheme in east London including a 22-storey apart-hotel have gone in to Hackney council.

Developer General Projects is behind the proposal in Shoreditch which will also include an eight-storey CLT office building and a four-storey residential block.

In all, the development will feature 232 apart-hotel studios, 70,000 sq ft of offices, a dozen residential apartments and 5,000 sq ft of retail space.

Source: Secchi Smith

How the AHMM proposals will look

The existing site is bordered by Great Eastern Street, Tabernacle Street and Singer Street and includes buildings which General said are in a state of disrepair as well as vacant land.

Others working on the deal include M&E consultant Atelier Ten, QS Quartz Project Services, principal designer Sweco and structural engineer Elliott Wood.

The scheme is close to Squire & Partners’ Art’otel Hoxton which has been built by JRL on the corner of Rivington Street and Great Eastern Street. The scheme is due to open next week.

