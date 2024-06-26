Organisation’s new playbook outlines how businesses can take advantage of innovations

Artificial intelligence could help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to compete with their larger rivals, according to the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

The organisation’s digital and innovation advisory panel has published a new playbook on the use of AI in the construction industry, which aims to help companies of all sizes get the best from the technology.

According to the playbook, AI could revolutionise working processes for smaller enterprises, allowing them to level the playing field by tapping into capabilities that were once only available to bigger firms.

David Philp, chair of the advisory panel and one of the playbook’s authors, said: “Forms of AI are now prevalent in all walks of life and business, and the construction industry is in the age of AI, whether we recognise it or not.

“Understanding AI in the context of our sector is vitally important to help determine and shape how it might usher in new opportunities.

“AI can immensely support project and construction management, analysing large volumes of project data across the value chain, spotting potential safety risks through computer vision, and offering insights for smarter decision-making.

“It can also support the automation of repetitive tasks, such as everyday data entry, form filling, and report generation, all of which can dominate a construction manager’s day so it’s there to be embraced.”

The guide includes ways to evaluate AI’s effectiveness, while also considering matters such as ethics, cyber security and data protection.

There is also a checklist to support new entrants, early adopters and experienced AI practitioners in making decisions about their use of the technology.

It makes the argument that AI in construction could enhance capabilities rather than replace jobs, with some existing roles transitioning from operators to supervisors, where professionals will increasingly find themselves checking and validating AI’s work.

According to a House of Lords report published in February, construction and extraction roles are the least likely to be threatened by AI.