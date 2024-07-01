Avison Young has brought in Steve Mason to head up its project management business in London, with the firm saying his arrival is part of a plan to beef up its workloads in the sector.

Mason, one of the founders of Mace’s cost consulting business, joined Gleeds as executive director of its London business in early 2022 after 24 years at Mace.

But he left last November under a restructure which saw several big names go, including the executive chair of its UK business Douglas McCormick.

Mason has now joined Avison Young as the London managing director of its project management arm. He started his new role this morning.

Graham Fairhurst, principal and managing director, building and project consultancy at Avison Young, said: “This appointment affirms our continued investment into our people and dedication to the growth of our London offering for our clients.”

Earlier this year, Gleeds poached two project management experts from Avison Young to beef up its project management team in London.

Avison Young principals Craig Ward and Andrew Todman joined as directors having spent more than 12 years between them at Avison Young and before that Second London Wall Project Management.