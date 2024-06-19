Work to start later this summer

Balfour Beatty has won a £192m contract to build three new electrical substations in the Argyll area of Scotland.

The firm will build the substations at Crarae, Craig Murrail and An Suidhe, with construction expected to start later this summer.

The new substations form part of Scottish and Southern Electricity’s (SSE) Argyll and Kintyre reinforcement strategy which is designed to strengthen the electrical transmission infrastructure in the area of western Scotland which is expected to see a rise in renewable energy production in the region.

Last week, Balfour won the first phase of the £690m Skye 132kV reinforcement project for SSE.

Its work will involve building an overhead line between the existing Fort Augustus and Edinbane substations.