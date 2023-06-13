Turnover and profit remained flat at Bowmer & Kirkland last year, the firm said in its latest annual results filed at Companies House.

B&K, which earlier this year bought Osborne’s offsite business for an undisclosed sum, said revenue in the year to August 2022 was £1.1bn with pre-tax profit falling 3% to £63m.

The firm said net cash was down £13m to £501m at the year end.

B&K’s deal for Osborne’s offsite arm saw 115 staff at £35m turnover Innovaré transferred across to their new owner at the end of March.