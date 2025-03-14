First phase of £1.9bn Smithfield revamp gets green light

Birmingham council has approved plans for a 408-unit apartment block designed by Bell Phillips Architects as part of the first phase of the £1.9bn Birmingham Smithfield regeneration project.

The decision marks a key step forward in the redevelopment of the former wholesale markets site near the Bullring.

The proposed scheme, developed by Lendlease, is intended to include a mix of build-to-rent apartments alongside ground-floor commercial units for retail, bars, and leisure uses.

Located on a plot overlooking the future Manor Square, the scheme forms part of a wider masterplan that aims to introduce thousands of homes, new cultural and leisure facilities, and extensive new public realm to the city centre.

Once complete, the Birmingham Smithfield project is expected to provide more than 82,000 sq m of office space and 44,000 sq m of retail.

The masterplan also includes a public square designed to accommodate events for up to 6,900 people.

During the same committee meeting a decision on a separate proposal by Hammerson to demolish the nearby indoor markets building and replace them with more housing was deferred.