The man in charge of delivering 80km of HS2 between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood will retire at the end of this year.

Mark Pengelly is currently managing director of both the infrastructure business at Kier Group and of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial and BAM Nuttall (EKFB), a joint venture working on the high-speed rail job.

Pengelly joined Kier 39 years ago on its graduate trainee programme and has since worked on a range of major domestic jobs including the Luton DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit), Crossrail and St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

He will continue to oversee operational delivery of EKFB until the end of the year while a successor is identified.

“To finish my career working on one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects is a real highlight and, over the coming months, I will continue to work with our joint venture partners on this project,” said Pengelly.

“I’d like to sincerely thank colleagues – past and present – who have helped shape and support my career over the years, and I look forward to seeing the next generation of talent drive the industry forward.”