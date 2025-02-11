Exclusive research will be officially revealed at the Good Employer Guide Live event on 6 March, join us to find out the latest in employment best practice across construction, housing and architecture
Companies across the built environment have shared their best workplace cultures and practices in a new employer guide to be officially launched at the Good Employer Guide Live event next month.
Building is publishing in March its Good Employer Guide for 2025 to showcase how leading companies are attracting and retaining talent the construction, housing and architecture sectors.
The full directory will be published at the Good Employer Guide Live event at the Royal Institution in central London. The event, organised by Building, alongside its sister titles Housing Today and Building Design, will take place on 6 March.
The guide will include exclusive data from 45 businesses across the built environment landscape, including consultants, architects and contractors.
The companies provided answers to a whole host of questions, including hybrid working arrangements, company benefits, wellbeing initiatives, training as well as the gender and ethnic diversity representation among staff.
Speakers at Good Employer Guide Live
The panel discussions will feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders who have been at the forefront of workforce development and diversity initiatives. Among them are:
The Good Employer Guide Live event will be CPD-accredited and will feature key discussions on skills development and equality, diversity and inclusion issues, all of which are crucial for ensuring the industry’s future resilience.
Also at the event Building’s sister title Housing Today will unveil research carried out as part of its Housing Good Employment Debate, featuring contributions from representatives major housebuilders and housing associations, including: Gleeson, Jigsaw, Great Places, Paradigm Housing, Berkeley, Barratt Redrow, WHG, Taylor Wimpey, Places for People, Sovereign and Home Group.
As the government looks to the construction industry to deliver as part of its economic growth push, attracting and retaining talent industry has never been more important
Chloe McCulloch, Building
A highlight of the event will be a keynote speech by Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park. Olney, who has served as an MP since December 2019, co-chairs the all-party parliamentary group for ethnic minority business owners, an initiative that seeks to dismantle barriers for black, Asian, and minority ethnic entrepreneurs while unlocking their full economic potential.
Other speakers include Elly Hoult, deputy chief executive at Peabody and president of the Chartered Institute of Housing, Louise Ellis, chief people officer at Gleeds, Natalie Penrose, stakeholder, skills, and inclusion director (supply chain) at HS2 and Karen Brookes, chief people officer at Sir Robert McAlpine.
Chloe McCulloch, editor of Building, said: “As the government looks to the construction industry to deliver as part of its economic growth push, attracting and retaining talent industry has never been more important.
“Building’s Good Employer Guide and our event in London next month will showcase employment, training and equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and generate valuable debate as we enter this pivotal period for the industry.”
Building Good Employer Guide live is at the Royal Institution, London, 6 March
Why companies are getting involved in Good Employer Guide Live
Patricia Moore, UK managing director, Turner & Townsend
The Building Good Employer Guide serves as a benchmark for best practices, encouraging organisations to continually improve their employment standards. By showcasing exemplary employers, the guide will help raise the bar across the industry, ensuring that more companies prioritise the well-being and development of their employees – and ultimately help construction attract and retain the best talent.
At Turner & Townsend we believe in the power of a positive workplace culture and our inclusion in the guide reflects our dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. We understand that our success is driven by our people, and we are committed to investing in their development and well-being. Being recognised in this guide is a testament to our efforts and motivates us to continue striving for excellence.
As we look to the future, it’s crucial that we’re able to appeal to the next generation and those early on in their careers. These individuals bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a passion for making a difference. By fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace, we can build the diverse range of skillsets we need to modernise our sector’s workforce, develop our capabilities and increase capacity for the long term.
Attending the Building Good Employer Guide Live event is an opportunity to celebrate our achievements and connect with other industry leaders who share our commitment to excellence in employment practices. It is also a chance to learn from others and gain insights into innovative approaches to employee engagement and development. By participating in this event, we aim to reinforce our dedication to being an employer of choice and to inspire the next generation of talent to join our industry.
David Cresswell, managing partner, Ingleton Wood
Building’s Good Employer Guide is essential as it showcases industry-leading practices in creating workplaces that prioritise employee well-being, growth, and inclusivity.
Being recognised in the Good Employer Guide reflects an organisation’s dedication to fostering a positive and supportive work environment, attracting top talent, and ensuring sustainable success for the business and our industry as a whole.
Featuring in the Guide also reinforces a company’s position as a forward-thinking, responsible employer, setting it apart in a competitive and ever-evolving sector.
Ingleton Wood wanted to get involved in the Good Employer Guide to demonstrate our commitment to building an inclusive workplace culture that supports, celebrates, and develops talent within our organisation and the wider industry.
We are looking forward to the Good Employer Guide Live event to engage with like-minded professionals
Our focus on people, and our strong support of them, means we continually develop together, both through training individual skills and emphasising high-performing, collaborative teams. By gaining the Guide’s recognition, we aim to attract, retain, and encourage talent, highlighting our dedication to creating an environment where our team can thrive.
The breadth of our expertise, a culture of continual learning, and an eye always on the road ahead allows us to keep moving forward, seeing changes in regulations and compliance as challenges to be met on the way to a brighter future.
Ingleton Wood looks forward to attending the Good Employer Guide Live event to engage with like-minded professionals as to how we can collectively overcome the challenges often associated with our industry.
This event provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen our commitment to creating a positive, inclusive workplace culture while gaining insights to help us navigate industry challenges and continue attracting and developing top talent.
Karen Mosley, director, social impact & inclusion at HLM
The Good Employer Guide will bring together and highlight best practice across our industry, share insights and celebrate those organisations who are focusing on their people and pushing for higher standards.
We want to contribute to the conversation around what makes a good employer and inclusive workplace, and to learn from others.
Our culture is built on the passion of our employees and participating is a way to celebrate what we’ve created together.
This event is a chance to connect with industry peers, gain insights into best practice, new approaches and innovative ways to support our employees, and show our commitment to driving better ways of working.
