Canary Wharf Group has unveiled its so-called green spine in the middle of the Docklands development.

Eden Dock, in partnership with the Eden Project, has been developed as an urban oasis with floating islands and humanoid mossy sculptures.

Canary Wharf said: “As well as enhancing the area’s biodiversity, Eden Dock will boost the wellbeing of those who work, live and visit the neighbourhood, providing access to beautiful waterside spaces and nature like never before.

“People will be able to take advantage of the floating gardens and boardwalks and enjoy the habitats that are now home to new wading birds, waterfowl and songbirds, as well as bees, eels and species of plants rarely seen before in London.

Project masterplanner on the scheme is Howells while others who have worked on the development include landscape designer HTA, engineer Arup and the Canal and River Trust.