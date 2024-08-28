Battersea Power Station has confirmed that the commercial boss in charge of its 50 Electric Boulevard office scheme has left the business.

Nigel Parrish was head of commercial at the company until last September after joining in 2017 from Tolent.

A Battersea spokesperson said “He returned as a consultant on a part-time basis at the request of the business to assist with the final stages in the delivery of the commercial building in Phase 3b of the development, 50 Electric Boulevard”.

She added: “The office building is now complete and the first tenants have started to move in. We wish Nigel all the best in his next venture – we will miss him very much.”

Designed by Foster & Partners, the building includes over 18,500 sq m of workspace and features floor-to-ceiling windows and cantilevered balconies. It is naturally ventilated and has its own roof terrace for exercise classes and office events.

It was built by Sir Robert McAlpine and is part of the wider phase 3 of the scheme which also includes a residential project by Frank Gehry.

Previous phases were built by Carillion, which completed work on a residential scheme before it later went bust, and Mace which carried out work on the listed power station itself to build new apartments along with commercial and residential space.