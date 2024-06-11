Battersea Power Station has appointed Galliard Homes’ former boss as its new chief executive.

Donagh O’Sullivan, who joins from London property consultant Rosfenos, will take up the role next Tuesday.

Prior to this, O’Sullivan worked at Galliard for more than two decades, subsequently joining Inland Homes, where he was chief executive at the doomed firm for just six weeks before leaving last January. Inland went into administration last autumn.

In his new role, he will manage the riverside development, which is currently home to 140 shops, restaurants and bars, more than 2,500 residents as well as leisure buildings and office areas, which includes Apple’s UK HQ and the office building 50 Electric Boulevard.

O’Sullivan replaces Simon Murphy, who stepped down from the role as chief executive in March, after almost six years in the position.

In January this year, former chief operating officer at Battersea Power Station, Scott Grant, left the development company to join the developer and project manager Grafton.