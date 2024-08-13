Arcadis, WSP and Hawkins Brown are among dozens of firms to have won places on a £2bn development consultants framework for G15 housing association Hyde.

The four-year deal consists of seven lots spanning a range of consultant fields, with each lot split into four value bands from projects of less than £10m to more than £50m.

The seven lots are for employers agents, architectural services, clerks of works, planning consultants, principal designers and fire engineers.

Firms on the architectural services lots include Stirling Prize winner Mikhail Riches, HTA Design, BDP, Weston Williamson & Partners, HLM, Farrells, Pollard Thomas Edwards, PRP, Karakusevic Carson and BPTW.

Consultants on other lots include Carter Jonas, Avison Young, Potter Raper, Savills and Knight Frank.

The framework will primarily be used for the delivery of housing schemes and will also be open to other public sector bodies.

Hyde operates around 44,000 homes and plans to build another 4,000 by 2027.

The housing association is currently looking for a suite of contractors to fill places on a new framework which is being set up to help it build 1,500 homes a year for the next five years.

Firms, including Bouygues, Kier, McLaren, Vistry and Wates, are among those on the existing iteration of the main contractors framework, which has a value of £2bn