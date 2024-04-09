HS2 has begun the search for a contractor to build a mass-transit system linking the Interchange station at Solihull with the wider transport network.

The winning contractor will build a system that will connect Interchange, the HS2 station being built by Laing O’Rourke, with the nearby NEC, Birmingham International rail station and Birmingham Airport.

Work will include building a viaduct to take the link over the NEC, West Coast main line and M42 motorway below. Three of these stops will be built on the 2.4 km-long viaduct, with the Interchange station stop at ground level.

The formal procurement process is expected to kick off in 2026 with the job awarded two years later ahead of completion in 2030. HS2 said the value of the deal will be confirmed at the start of the procurement process.

HS2 said it wanted to assess the capacity of global suppliers beforehand and was launching a two week market engagement exercise which Andrew Cubbitt, HS2 procurement and supply chain director, said “enables potential suppliers to familiarise themselves with the very latest details for the contract”. This will run until 23 April.