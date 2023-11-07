Former Britishvolt property director Paul Franklin has taken up a newly created role of managing director at London QS and project manager K2.

The firm, which was set up in 2001 by John Setra, employs 75 people and has a turnover of £13m.

Setra becomes chief executive of the business which is owned by South Korean project manager Hanmi Global after it bought a majority stake four years ago. The firm also bought Manchester-based QS and project manager Walker Sime last summer.

K2’s clients include Unite Students, developer London Square and the Institute of Cancer Research. It is also working as construction manager on a £450m wind manufacturing plant in Middlesbrough and has set up an office in the town.

Franklin spent a decade in the British army as a captain before later working as a project manager for Mercedes Benz and then Hong Kong firm LSH Property prior to his arrival at Britishvolt two years ago.

Britishvolt sank into administration in January having racked up £154m in losses since being set up at the end of 2019. More than half this figure, £80m, was accumulated during the 11 months to November 2022, administrator EY added.

Among the construction firms caught up in the failure was NG Bailey which lost £6.8m on its investment in the start-up.

Britishvolt had been planning to build a new battery plant in Northumberland, that was due to be constructed by ISG.