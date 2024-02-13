Former ISG chief executive Paul Cossell has stepped down as a director of the firm, Companies House documents show.

Cossell was replaced at the start of 2022 by Matt Blowers who went last week after just over two years in charge. Blowers has been succeeded by ISG’s former chief operating officer Zoe Price.

Cossell spent 26 years at ISG and was chief executive from 2016, when the firm delisted from the Stock Exchange after being taken private by US owner Cathexis, until the end of 2021 before becoming vice-chair of the business.

He was also chair of Build UK until last year taking over from former Osborne chief executive Andy Steele, who left in late 2021 after just six weeks in the job.

Filings made at Companies House show that Cossell stepped down as an ISG director just before Christmas last year.