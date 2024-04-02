Fosters veteran Spencer de Grey has stepped down from a director role at the firm, filings made at Companies House reveal.

De Grey, who turns 80 in June, has been at the business for over 50 years and his projects include the firm’s work at Stansted Airport and the Sage music centre in Gateshead.

According to filings posted at Companies House last week, de Grey stepped back from being a director at Foster & Partners last November.

In a statement, Fosters said: “Spencer de Grey has stepped down as a director of the partnership board in order to encourage a new generation in the practice.

“He remains on the management board and the design board, continuing to encourage high standards of design excellence in our projects.”

In its last set of results, Foster & Partners saw pre-tax profit more than double to £44m in the year to April 2023 on revenue up 22% to £290m.