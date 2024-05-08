Glancy Nicholls has announced the appointment of two managing directors as practice founders Lyndon Glancy and Patrick Nicholls transition to new roles.

Adam McPartland and Lisa Deering have been named as joint managing directors as the practice celebrates its 20th anniversary, with Glancy and Nicholls becoming founding directors.

McPartland and Deering, who both previously held the roles of equity directors, have spent more than a decade at the Birmingham-based practice, having joined in 2011 and 2008 respectively.

Deering described the appointment as a “huge honour and an exciting opportunity”.

McPartland added: “We aim to not only maintain but elevate GNA’s reputation as a leading practice in the Midlands and the wider UK.

McPartland is a high-rise specialist who has worked on some of the tallest buildings in the UK outside London, including the 51-storey One Eastside tower in Birmingham.

Deering has worked across a broad range of sectors from education to healthcare, with projects including the regeneration of Perry Bar and Etruscan Square in Stoke on Trent.

Commenting on the management changes, Nicholls added: “Lyndon and I founded Glancy Nicholls Architects in a small studio in the heart of the Jewellery Quarter and we have overseen the company’s development for the last 20 years.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved in that time, and I’m equally delighted that two outstanding architects such as Lisa and Adam will now take on the management role, ensuring our future success.

“As well as supporting our new MDs, Lyndon and I will concentrate on maintaining excellent existing client relationships and ensure the quality of our work continues to be at the highest level.”

Recent planning approvals for Glancy Nicholls include the 47-storey 90-97 Broad Street in Birmingham and the 687-home Pressworks scheme in Digbeth.