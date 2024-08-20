Glasgow City Council is seeking public input on its tall buildings policy as part of ongoing efforts to shape the future of the city’s skyline.

As Glasgow continues to attract new investments and developments, the city council identified a need for coherent tall building design guidance.

The consultation comes under the broader framework of the City Development Plan, which sets out the city’s economic, cultural, and environmental goals.

The draft guidance is designed to assist both developers and planning officers in navigating the pre-application process, ensuring that proposed buildings are not only well-designed but also appropriately sited within the city.

The Tall Building Design Guidance provides detailed advice, including a ‘Map of Appropriateness’ and design parameters, which delineate suitable areas for high-rise construction.

>> Also read: How Glasgow is rethinking its urban core after decades of retail dependency

It also offers clarifications on planning requirements and technical details concerning sustainable design, ensuring that new developments contribute to the city’s long-term environmental goals.

The Map of Appropriateness initially focuses on the city centre and its surrounding areas, where the demand for taller buildings is most intense.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Glasgow's existing tall buildings Source: Glasgow City Council A plan showing existing building heights in Glasgow Source: Glasgow City Council 1/2 show caption

However, this focus will be expanded in the future to recognise the importance of various centres across the city and to consider urban design as a key element in the evolving high-rise landscape along the River Clyde.

Glasgow City Council is now inviting feedback from the public, technical experts, and strategic partners.