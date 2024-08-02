A mixed-use scheme to build more than 1,000 homes and commercial space on the Glasgow waterfront has been given planning by the city council.

Developer Peel Waters has drawn up plans for 1,100 homes, hotel, commercial space as well as leisure space called Yorkhill Quay.

The site is currently a derelict brownfield site but is part of a wider regeneration of an area called Glasgow Waters which includes the Clydeside Distillery and the Riverside Museum.

Brian Lavalette, property director for Scotland at Peel Waters, said: “We now look forward to partnering up with leading, innovative developers and specialists to transform this derelict brownfield site into a vibrant waterfront neighbourhood.”

Others working on the scheme include local architect Keppie Design, project manager and QS Turner & Townsend and landscape architect Oobe.