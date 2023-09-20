The Government Property Agency (GPA) has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Lisa Commane, who currently performs the same role for water regulator Ofwat, will take over the position at the GPA, an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, at the end of October.

Launched in April 2018, the GPA is responsible for nearly 1m sq m of government property, managing and maintaining the estate and providing advice to the government on portfolio planning.

Commane has more than 20 years’ experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors, after training as an accountant at KPMG.

She said she was “absolutely delighted” to be joining the organisation at a time of “growth and development”.