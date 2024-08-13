Maccreanor Lavington scheme to contain nearly 900 studio units and 32 affordable homes

Maccreanor Lavington has been given the green light for a 30-storey student accommodation tower in west London.

The Park Royal scheme has been designed for developer Tiago Properties and was approved by the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

It will be located just to the north of Acton town centre and contain 888 studio units for students, amenity and teaching spaces, 2,000 sq m of workspace and 32 affordable homes.

The scheme consists of two buildings, the main triangular tower on Park Royal Road and a smaller nine-storey block to the south containing the affordable housing and commercial space.

Maccreanor Lavington’s other ongoing residential tower schemes in London include an 838-home redevelopment in Elephant & Castle for housebuilder Berkeley which includes a 44-storey tower.

The practice recently submitted revised designs for the Mercato Metropolitano site to add second staircases in order to align with upcoming fire safety regulations.