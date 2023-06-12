Plans to build the tallest residential tower in Wales have been approved by Cardiff city council.

Designed by Scott Brownrigg for developer Rightacres, the 35-storey scheme at Plot 5 Central Square will provide 364 apartments.

It is the latest part of the Central Square regeneration and completes Foster and Partners’ masterplan for the area, which includes a transport interchange, BBC Wales headquarters, HMRC offices and more than 500,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Project director Samuel Utting said the building’s design had drawn on Cardiff’s “rich Victorian heritage” as well as taking inspiration from Miles Van Der Rohe’s Lake Shore Drive in Chicago and the Seagram Building in New York.

There will be retail and cafés on the ground and first floors and a two-storey restaurant pavilion within the square.

The building is being designed to meet BREEAM Excellent, with air source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels and rain gardens to reduce operational carbon and improved water quality.

The £55m job is expected to start on site later this year.

McCann & Partners is the M&E engineer, while Jubb Consulting is the civil and structural engineer.