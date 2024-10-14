Full screen in popup Previous

Haworth Tompkins’s plans to transform Britain’s largest surviving medieval guildhall cultural destination have been unanimously approved.

The scheme will see St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn become a heritage attraction by day and a 300-seat performance space in the evening.

Built in 1376, the grade I-listed building is the only surviving theatre in the country where Shakespeare is believed to have performed.

The first performance was recorded in 1445 and the Bard is said to have played there with the Earl of Pembroke’s Men in 1593 when London theatres were closed by plague. It was saved from demolition in 1951 and sold to the National Trust.

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk council, the scheme’s client, said last year that the invitation to tender for the design job received the most expressions of interest it had ever seen.

Haworth Tompkins’ plans for the site will also see existing gallery space enhanced through fabric and servicing upgrades to increase its potential as a nationally recognised gallery.

Across the remainder of the site, the project will return a series of warehouses into use, delivering a range of lettable spaces for local creatives. Air-source-heat pumps will replace gas boilers to provide low-carbon heating to virtually the entire site.

The project team includes conservation practice Richard Griffiths Architects, theatre consultants Charcoalblue, structural engineer Momentum, landscape architect JCLA and building services engineer Max Fordham.