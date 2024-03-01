Move comes under wider restructure at Canadian giant

AtkinsRéalis has created a new role of chief operating officer and appointed Philip Hoare to the post as part of a wider restructure.

Hoare was president of the firm’s engineering services business but will now manage the CA$8bn (£4.7bn) turnover firm’s operations globally.

Under the changes, the business’s engineering services and operations and maintenance functions will be merged and managed by region.

The four regions will be Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland, United States & Latin America and Asia, Middle East, & Australia.

Richard Robinson, previously chief executive officer, UK & Europe, is now president for the United Kingdom & Ireland.

AtkinsRealis is the new name for SNC Lavalin Group, which includes its UK subsidiaries Atkins and Faithful & Gould. The firm rebranded last September.

Ian Edwards, chief executive of AtkinsRéalis, said: “We enter 2024 confident that the recent foundational changes we have made – our new operational structure, our new brand – coupled with the strong demand for our global services should further drive sustainable profitable growth and shareholder value creation.”

The group announced today that revenue from its services business, which includes its engineering and nuclear work, was up 20% to CA$8bn (£4.7bn).