Artist's impression of Western Gateway Source: Birmingham City Council Artist's impression of Park Birmingham Artist's impression of revitalised railway arches Source: Birmingham City Council Artist's impression of New Garden Square, a planned mixed-use scheme near Edgbaston Village Source: Birmingham City Council Artist's impression of an evening in Westside Source: Birmingham City Council An artist's impression of Monaco House in the City Heart area, where more than 1,000 homes are set to be delivered Artist's impression of Typhoo Wharf, where the BBC is creating a new regional broadcast and production centre in the former Typhoo Tea factory Source: Birmingham City Council An artist's impression of the BBC's planned facility at Typhoo Wharf Source: Birmingham City Council Artist's impression of the Duddeston Skypark Source: Birmingham City Council Artist's impression of Moor Street Station, a grade-II listed heritage station where integrated platform extensions are planned Source: Birmingham City Council

Birmingham has unveiled its vision for transforming the country’s second city into a green haven for cyclists and pedestrians at UKREIIF yesterday.

The 20-year framework, which is grouped into five key zones, will see some of the city’s famous 20th century concrete infrastructure, including the ring road, transformed into a series of ‘greenways’.

The ring-road, opened by the late Queen in 1971, will still be accessible to cars, but vehicles will be deprioritised in favour of active transit, with 200km of walkways and cycling routes planned.

In presenting the plans, local officials made repeated references to European cities, promising that Birmingham would match Copenhagen on cycling, Vienna on green space and Milan on population density, which is set to double.

But council leader Ian Ward said: “In the future I want cities to aspire to be Birmingham. Our future city framework is the route map to a greener Birmingham of more jobs, better transport options and higher quality, energy efficient new homes,” he said.