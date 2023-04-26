Winners will compete for national award in October

The British Council for Offices has announced the seven winning office buildings for its London regional awards.

They were revealed at the organisation’s annual London Awards Lunch yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

This year’s competition included the addition of a new prize, the ESG Award, which was won by Five Bank Street.

Collaboration with charities and waste reduction were central to the fit out of this office in Canary Wharf, with the judging panel also impressed by the use of materials passports and its first class BREEAM and WELL ratings.

Henrietta House, CBRE’s HQ in the West End, was named the best corporate workplace for its success in developing a complex site.

The award for best commercial workplace went to The Lantern, a new mixed-use development in Euston, while Diageo’s new headquarters on Marlborough Street, Soho, won best fit out.

Getty Images’ office at DUO in 280 Bishopsgate and Convene at 22 Bishopsgate won projects up to 1,500 sq ft and the innovation award, respectively.

The 95,000 sq ft Kensington Building won the best refurbished/recycled workplace for its design which saw 60% of the original building reused through the remodelling of a former 1970s department store.

Richard Kauntze, chief executive of the BCO, said the projects selected offered ”impressive examples of how workplaces can create a sustainable work culture, while placing employee wellbeing and community engagement at their heart”.

The London winners will compete for the BCO National Awards in October.