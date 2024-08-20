Full screen in popup Previous

Newly released images of the Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca, Morocco, reveal the design of what is projected to become the largest football stadium in the world, with a capacity of 115,000.

The design is a collaboration between Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi and Populous. The architecture draws inspiration from the traditional Moroccan social gathering known as a ‘moussem,’ with the stadium featuring a grand tented roof.

The stadium bowl is designed with three steep, compact tiers at both ends, accommodating 29,500 general admission spectators each. Along the main stands at the sides of the pitch, five levels of hospitality will cater to 12,000 hospitality and box users, including a royal box.

Christopher Lee, Managing Director at Populous for the EMEA region, said: “We are very proud to work alongside our partners Oualalou + Choi on this incredible project. The Grand Stade Hassan II will be a truly iconic, landmark venue for Morocco and for football itself, and it will become one of the great stadia of the world.”

“The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions,” said Tarik Oualalou, design principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi.

“It is rooted in ancient and primordial figures: the moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco. It’s a generous space, open to the world and respectful of the nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca is the embodiment of the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality.”

The proposed structure will be covered by an aluminium lattice roof, supported by a ring of 32 stairways that also act as gateways. Gardens are planned at ground level and on a series of raised platforms, 28 metres above the ground.

François Clément, senior principal and president of Populous France, said: “The Grand Stade Hassan II will provide extraordinary spaces that create exceptional experiences for every fan and every visitor. It is a cornerstone of King Mohammed VI’s vision to develop Morocco’s football infrastructure, which will elevate Morocco to the highest global platform of sporting infrastructure development.”

The Grand Stade Hassan II will meet all FIFA competition requirements and is poised to host the final of the FIFA World Cup 2030, following Morocco’s selection as a joint host of the tournament alongside Spain and Portugal. The stadium will also serve as the home ground for two local football clubs.

Construction is set to begin on a 100-hectare site in El Mansouria, in the province of Benslimane, 38 kilometres north of Casablanca. The design team also includes engineering firms Maffeis Engineering, ME Engineering, and Rider Levett Bucknall.