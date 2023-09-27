Scheme designed to become main source of carbon estimating and benchmarking

A consortium of industry organisations and professional bodies has launched the Built Environment Carbon Database (BECD).

The project, which has been developed and funded by the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS) over the last three years, is free-to-access and is designed to become the main source of carbon estimating and benchmarking for the industry.

The BECD steering group, which is responsible for its conceptual development, promotion and adoption, includes representatives from BCIS, RICS, The Carbon Trust, IStructE, BRE, CIOB, the Environment Agency, CIBSE, ICE, RIBA, the UK Green Building Council and ACE.

James Fiske, BCIS chief executive, said: “With the government U-turning on green commitments, there has never been a more important time for the UK construction industry to take leadership on reducing its carbon emissions.

“With the recently updated RICS Professional Standard on Whole Life Carbon Assessment, which gives consistency to measuring environmental impact and is the net zero building carbon standard, we have the framework in place for us to do this.”

The initiative will formally launch next week on 5 October.