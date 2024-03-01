ISG company secretary Nick Heard has left the firm after nearly seven years in the role.

His departure comes after a raft of changes at the business in recent weeks and which has seen the company replace both its chief executive and finance boss.

Former ISG chief executive, Paul Cossell also left his vice-chair role just before Christmas. But he has been replaced by Matt Roche, a former managing director of ISG’s technology solutions business.

Roche is currently an operating partner at Cathexis, the US investor which bought ISG eight years ago.

Heard’s departure was confirmed yesterday in a filing made at Companies House. No replacement has been announced.

Three weeks ago, chief executive Matt Blowers left after two years in the role and has been replaced by Zoe Price, formerly its COO.

And chief financial officer Karen Booth has been replaced by interim CFO Andrew Page, who was appointed a director to the group last week.