One of the major joint ventures delivering HS2 is set to take over payment of subcontractors working for Buckingham Group after the latter announced it had ceased trading.

Buckingham, which had been carrying out work on the central section of phase one of the HS2 route, filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator last week and shortly after announced it would stop trading while it explored a sale.

Subcontractors at the Calvert North site in Buckinghamshire were stood down. The £120m earthworks and civils job is due to complete in October 2024.

A HS2 spokesperson confirmed to Building this morning that EKFB – a joint venture made up Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall – would pay subcontractors if they returned to work this week.

“Through our Tier 1 suppliers we are working with Buckingham Group to ensure there is no change to the significant progress being made on construction of HS2,” the spokesperson said.

“The financial status of suppliers is closely monitored by HS2 Ltd to mitigate overall impacts when events like this occur.”

“Our focus remains on ensuring delivery of this transformational project, which is supporting thousands of UK businesses and jobs.”

EKFB guaranteed it would pay for all work directly from August 21 until August 31 by which point the long-term future of Buckingham will have become clear.