Laing O’Rourke has signed up to build a new A&E and clinical building in West Yorkshire for the Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The work is part of a near £200m reconfiguration of services at the Halifax hospital and at nearby Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Work at the Calderdale site will involve building a new learning and development centre, multi-storey car park, new wards, an accident and emergency department and specialist paediatric emergency department.

O’Rourke has been increasingly switching its focus away from commercial schemes to what group chief executive, Ray O’Rourke, called “strategic sectors” in the company’s last annual report and which include healthcare, education, science and research and data centres.

The firm’s COO Cathal O’Rourke added: “We have vast experience working with the NHS, having built 18 hospitals in the last decade and can use our industry-leading experience for Calderdale Royal Hospital.”

>>See also: Industry should look in the mirror: Laing O’Rourke’s losses do no one any good

>>See also: Laing O’Rourke racks up worst loss in firm’s history as business nosedives £288m into red

Enabling work at the four-storey hospital is due to start later this year with the scheme set for completion towards the end of 2029.

Laing O’Rourke last August signed a pre-construction services agreement to build a new hospital in Scotland with an expected price tag of £700m.