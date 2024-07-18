Ray O’Rourke’s younger brother Des has died after a short illness. He was 75.

The brothers became deputy chairs of the country’s biggest private contractor at the start of this month after Ray said he was stepping down as chief executive and handing over the reins to son Cathal.

Ray, 77, and Des were the shareholders of a business founded in 1977 as a regional formwork and concrete specialist in Dartford, taking on its current name after acquiring Laing Construction for £1 in 2001.

In a statement released last night, the firm said: “It is with deep sadness that Des O’Rourke’s family confirm his passing earlier today.

“Des had been ill for a short period, and he passed away surrounded by his immediate and extended family.

“The O’Rourke family now asks for privacy at this time to allow us to come to terms with this loss. May Des rest in peace.”