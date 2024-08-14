Lendlease has made its former commercial boss a director of the business and handed him a new role at the firm.

In a filing at Companies House, the contractor said James Pearce was appointed director of Lendlease Construction (Europe) earlier this week.

He was made executive general manager for the private sector and London business unit at the end of last month, having been commercial director for London for the past nine years.

Pearce has been at the firm two decades, having joined from Sir Robert McAlpine where he was QS.

The Lendlease group is due to announce its full year results next Monday, its first set of figures since it unveiled a major restructure at the end of May.

This includes selling off its UK construction business which last month saw its managing director, Simon Gorski, leave after 20 years at the firm. He has been replaced by David Cadiot, previously its general manager for its regional business.