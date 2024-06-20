Supermarket firm Lidl has said it wants to work with new contractors as it looks to open hundreds more stores in Great Britain.

The German firm has close to 1,000 stores in the country but wants to open several hundred more and is looking at both existing contractors and new builders to visit a series of events it has planned for next month.

The firm said: “Lidl is calling on contractors from across the country to sign up to a series of events aimed at forging new relationships and engaging with existing partners, as it looks to open hundreds of new stores in Great Britain.”

The events are set to take place from July in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton.

Lidl said the events “will provide contractors with the chance to learn about opportunities to work with Lidl, whilst gaining insight into the discounter’s structure, processes and requirements”.

It added that it was looking for major growth in several cities including Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, and London.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores and the contractors that we work with are essential in supporting this ambition. That is exactly why we’re hosting these events in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton. It not only gives us a chance to meet new contacts and engage with existing partners, but also presents them with the opportunity to speak firsthand with the relevant teams here at Lidl.”

In its last set of results, Lidl GB saw turnover grow 19% to £9.3bn but the firm posted a pre-tax loss of £76m in the year to February 2023 from a £41m profit last time. The company employs 31,000 people in the UK.

Those interested in signing up for the events can email SCON@lidl.co.uk.