Latest phase of life sciences work in city is at complex owned by Magdalen College

Mace has been confirmed as winner of the next phase of life sciences work being planned for Oxford.

Oxford Science Park, which is majority owned by Magdalen College, Oxford, is home to over 3,000 people and more than 100 businesses.

The scheme, called the Daubeny Project, is due to finish at the end of 2026 and is worth £184m, having had an initial price tag of £160m.

The park wants to build three new laboratory and office buildings on Plots 23-26 of the site. In all, 400,000 sq ft of laboratory and office facilities will be built to provide space for existing park occupiers and new arrivals.

Mace has been working on a PCSA since last year after first beating Laing O’Rourke and Bouygues to the job.

The buildings have been designed by Scott Brownrigg with others working on the deal including project manager Bidwells, M&E consultant Hoare Lea and QS T&T Alinea.

The park was opened in 1991 and is home to start-ups as well as major firms including Blue Earth Diagnostics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Intuitive Surgical.