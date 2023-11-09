Planning application set to be finalised in 2025

A team including Mace and architect Shedkm has been appointed by Liverpool City Council to help create a new neighbourhood next to the city’s Festival Gardens.

The council is looking to appoint a development partner for the waterfront plot, a few miles from the city centre, with the search expected to start next autumn.

Others working on the scheme include architect and urban planner Metropolitan Workshop and property consultant Montagu Evans.

Covering 28ha, the site is expected to see new homes and other community facilities built with a planning application being submitted in 2025.

Vinci has completed remediation work and added infrastructure works to lay drainage and construct a substation to provide power supply for future development.

The package of works has been jointly funded by a group including the city council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Homes England. The project is being led by the council’s development and major projects team.