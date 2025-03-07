Manchester city and Salford city councils will submit proposals for a 7,000-home regeneration project to their respective local authority committees next week.

The draft Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) for Strangeways and Cambridge outlines plans for wide-scale investment and development across the 130ha city fringe location over the coming decades.

The investment programme estimates the development could deliver up to 7,000 new homes across seven ‘neighbourhood’ areas, an additional 1.75m sq ft of commercial floorspace, a new urban park and 4,500 jobs.

The draft SRF aims to support Manchester’s target to become a zero-carbon city by 2038 and responds to other environmental factors in the development areas, such as potential flooding linked to climate change.

It will also look to engage with the Ministry of Justice regarding the long-term future of HM Prison Manchester, which Manchester council said “remains a significant barrier to the regeneration ambitions in this part of the city”.

Salford’s cabinet will meet on 11 March and Manchester’s executive three days later.

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester council, said: “We know this area has challenges, including the prison that presents a key barrier to the regeneration of the area, but we also know that there is energy and a community brimming with potential.”

Among the firms which have worked on the draft are real estate firm Avison Young, architects Maccreanor Lavington and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Civic Engineers and environmental consultant Useful Projects.