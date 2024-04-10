McAleer & Rushe has promoted five staff to contracts directors as part of a plan to take turnover beyond £500m.

The Northern Irish firm said secured income this year would be £450m with this rising to £500m next year.

The firm, which is building a £100m student accommodation scheme in the City of London, said the five – Lorcan Mulvey, Michael Yohanis, Mark McCormick, Paul Marlow and Eoin Gormley – were all taking up newly created roles at the business.

In its last set of results, McAleer & Rushe, which specialises in building residential schemes such as those for Quintain at Wembley Park and British Land at Canada Water, said turnover rose 5% to £404m in 2022 but pre-tax profit was down 19% to £12m.