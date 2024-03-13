Overbury has signed a PCSA with British Land to turn the former Meta building at 1 Triton Square in London into life sciences and office space.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, paid £149m to break its lease at the building last year – even though it never moved into it.

Overbury is set to start work on the eight-storey building this summer as British Land looks to turn its wider Regent’s Place complex into a science and technology campus.

Meta let the space in 2021 following a major refurbishment but took the decision to break its lease on the building instead.

The job is thought to be Overbury’s first major life sciences scheme and is estimated to be worth around £50m. Work is set to finish next summer and will involve fitting out around 220,000 sq ft of space.

Meanwhile, British Land has signed a PCSA with Bulb Interiors for work at the neighbouring 20 Triton Square.

The space is due be let to life sciences firms and covers around 30,000 sq ft across one floor. Reading-based Bulb is due to start work next month and finish this autumn under a deal worth around £6m.