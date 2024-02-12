Plans for a 3,000-home community in west Edinburgh have been submitted to the city council.

Crosswind Developments intends to invest £1bn to transform a 72-acre brownfield site into a residential neighbourhood with office space to support more than 4,000 jobs, as well as shops and a school.

The scheme, known as Elements Edinburgh, is adjacent to the proposed West Town Development, which will deliver 7,000 homes if approved, and near to Edinburgh Gateway station.

Proposals would also see the creation of a park with access to nearly 10km of active travel routes, weaving through and around 500,000 sq ft of commercial space.

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “We’ve been working closely with the council’s planning officials for some time now to unlock this strategically important site in the west of the city and have invested £8m in this project since 2017.

“Elements Edinburgh will offer homes and commercial space, designed to provide the perfect blend of life, work, learning, and nature for all.

The project team includes JM Architects, Mott MacDonald as geotechnical and transport consultant, WSP as ecology, noise and vibration, and archaeology consultant, and Synergie Environ as energy and sustainability consultant.