Scheme drawn up by RSHP is being developed by Berkleley Group

Newham Council has given the green light for plans to turn the largest surviving group of Victorian gasholders into a new east London neighbourhood with 2,100 homes.

Proposals brought forward by St William Homes, a joint venture consisting of Berkeley Group and National Grid set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant gas sites, would see the seven grade II-listed gasholders temporarily disassembled and restored away from site.

Once returned, they would form the basis of seven residential buildings ranging from four to 10 storeys, which will sit at the heart of a new 170,000 sq ft mixed-use development at the Bromley-by-Bow Gasworks.

Some of the homes within the scheme will be delivered outside the gasholders, in six circular high-rise buildings, described by architect RSHP as “pencil” style and ranging in height from 15 to 33 storeys.

Located in east London, the development will include major re-landscaping including the creation of a riverside park.

Craddys and Shepley Engineers, which worked on restoration projects at Big Ben and St Pancras, as well as the King’s Cross gasholders, have been advising the developers.

Outline consent has been given for the scheme masterplan, with detailed consent for the redevelopment of two of the listed gasholders and the construction of two “pencil” buildings.

A Section 106 legal agreement has to be finalised with Newham before work can begin on site in 2025.